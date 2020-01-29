Karl-Henrik Sundström Named Board Chairman

KARL-HENRIK SUNDSTRÖM has joined the TRACKLIB board as chairman. He will advise the STOCKHOLM-based music platform and help enable its next phase of growth. SUNDSTRÖM has previously been involved in the company as an early investor, but will now take a more active role.

“We’re excited to have Karl-Henrik join and lead our board,” said TRACKLIB CEO PÄR ALMQVIST. “His business expertise in a wide range of industries will prove invaluable as TRACKLIB matures as a company.”

“I am eager to work with TRACKLIB’s board and advisors to help bring another Swedish startup with clear international potential to its next stage.” says SUNDSTRÖM.

