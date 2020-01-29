Kammeyer (l) and Groves (r) (Photo: Emma Delevante)

New hires MIRANDA KAMMEYER and JEREMY GROVES join NASHVILLE-based publishing, management and artist development company SMACK.

KAMMEYER joins the SMACK operations team as Controller, where she will oversee internal accounting and financial responsibilities. Prior to joining SMACK, KAMMEYER worked for local CPA firm JACOBS KOHEN, where she spent seven years as an accounting manager handling financial needs for numerous companies.

GROVES joins SMACK PUBLISHING as Creative Manager, where he will work with the creative team managing writers and song plugging the SMACK catalog. Prior to joining SMACK, GROVES spent five years at BIG LOUD/ MAVERICK as day-to-day manager for DALLAS SMITH, MACKENZIE PORTER and MAT KEARNEY.

"We are excited to welcome MIRANDA and JEREMY onto the SMACK team. They both bring unique talent and we look forward to celebrating the successes they will help us achieve in 2020 and beyond," said SMACK's Senior VP/Operations TIFFANY YOUNG.

