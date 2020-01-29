Thomas

COLORADO PUBLIC RADIO Triple A KVOQ (INDIE 102.3)/DENVER has announced that music industry professional and radio veteran JASON THOMAS will become the station’s 3-7p on-air host starting on FEBRUARY 5th. He replaces former APD JESSI WHITTEN, who recently joined LEVITT PAVILION (New News 1/14)

“We are thrilled to have JASON join our INDIE 102.3 team. His background and success in the radio world will be incredible assets to both the station and COLORADO’s music scene,” said PD WILLOBEE CARLAN. “He has an obsession for music that is truly contagious, and I can’t wait to see how that translates onto our airwaves.”



"The team at INDIE 102.3 has been incredibly welcoming, and it’s been eye-opening to see how committed everyone is to COLORADO and its music scene,” said THOMAS. “I can't think of a station/city combo that's a better fit for me, and I'm excited to work and learn alongside a team that's loaded with true music junkies that want to serve and connect with our listeners.”

THOMAS has nearly two decades of radio experience at stations across the country, including his recent 12-year stint as afternoon host at Triple A WXRT/CHICAGO. There, he also hosted and curated the station’s weekly new music show, “The Big Beat.” His resume also includes on-air positions at Alternatives KZON/PHOENIX and KITS/SAN FRANCISCO.

