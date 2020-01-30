Layoffs

Several on-air personalities have exited TYLER MEDIA's OKLAHOMA CITY cluster.

News-Talk KOKC-A-K237GE morning host JACK ELLIOTT posted on FACEBOOK that he and the entire KOKC local staff were laid off, confirmed by a post from his PD, Country KJKE (93.3 JAKE FM) midday host and KOKC PD/afternoon host and weekend "RISE ABOVE RADIO" host MAC MULLINGS, who posted an emotional video announcing his own layoff.

KOKC afternoon co-host CHAD ALEXANDER is also out, and the station's schedule now shows the syndicated "AMERICA IN THE MORNING," formerly in the 5-6a slot, airing from 5-9a (CT), covering ELLIOTT's former shift. RADIO AMERICA's "THE DANA SHOW" with DANA LOESCH is now listed in MULLINGS' and ALEXANDER's former "THE RIDE" slot of 3-6p. LOESCH continues to air on tape delay from 9a-midnight as well.

At sister Sports KRXO-A (107.7 THE FRANCHISE), morning co-host ANDREW GILMAN has exited the station, as has afternoon "TRIPLE M RANCH" co-host COLBY DANIELS.

