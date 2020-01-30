All Within My Hands Foundation Partnering With Community Colleges To Donate $1.5 Million

BLACKENED/Q PRIME rockers METALLICA and their Scholars Initiative has confirmed a second year of its support of community colleges and their career and technical education programs. Year two will feature the expansion of the program from 10 to 15 schools, and the addition of matching grants from new partners.

The Scholars Initiative began last year through a partnership between the band’s ALL WITHIN MY HANDS foundation (AWMH) and the AMERICAN ASSOCIATION OF COMMUNITY COLLEGES (AACC), a WASHINGTON, D.C. based organization representing the country’s more than 1,000 community colleges.

Ten community colleges that supported METALLICA during its recent U.S. tour were selected via a competitive application process, each receiving $100,000 toward programs designed to support

students training to enter the workforce.

Year two of the METALLICA Scholars Initiative will add five more community colleges, bringing the total number of schools to 15. It will also receive matching grants from new partners supplementing All Within My Hands' cumulative $1.5 million contribution.

"Our 2019 METALLICA Scholars have exceeded expectations and inspired us in more ways than we could have possibly imagined,” said METALLICA’s LARS ULRICH. "We’re really excited to be able to expand the initiative in its second year, assisting more students in achieving their dreams and transforming their lives in 2020."

