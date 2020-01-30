Pryor & Lee with Black River staff

NASHVILLE-based label BLACK RIVER ENTERTAINMENT has signed new Country duo PRYOR & LEE to its roster. The duo’s PRYOR BAIRD and KALEB LEE met when they were performing as contestants on season 14 of NBC-TV’s “The Voice” in 2018, where they were roommates. Each finished in the Top 10.

After “The Voice,” each artist pursued a solo career, with BAIRD touring the country behind his 2019 EP, “All Over Me,” and LEE releasing his song, “I Dream In Southern,” featuring “The Voice” coach KELLY CLARKSON. LEE returned to the show in 2019 to perform the song with CLARKSON.

They will embark on their 19-date “Country’s Back Tour” on SUNDAY, MARCH 1st with a show in FONTANA, CA.

BLACK RIVER President/CEO GORDON KERR said of the signing, "Even though this seems very quick, it really is not. We've talked about wanting a duo for a long time, we just didn't know it was [them], and now we do."

Said BAIRD, "This is literally a dream come true … I got a guitar when I was two and a half, and I've dreamt of this day my whole life." Added LEE, "I couldn't be more pumped for this new project and the team behind it! I immediately knew it was something special when PRYOR and I recorded music together in late 2019, but having BLACK RIVER get excited just solidified my feelings."

The act is the first Country duo signing for BLACK RIVER, whose roster also includes KELSEA BALLERINI, ABBY ANDERSON and newcomers JOSIAH SISKA and MARYNN TAYLOR.

