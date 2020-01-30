Fernando Garibay

Producer, songwriter, DJ and entrepreneur FERNANDO GARIBAY is launching THE GARIBAY CENTER, described in a release as “a professional, creative and wellness executive training program that delivers the best-in-class leadership development and also liaises artists with companies and creates both business and music opportunities.”

GARIBAY has written and produced songs with artists including RIHANNA, SIA, BRUNO MARS, ARMIN VAN BUUREN, BLACK EYED PEAS. ENRIQUE IGLESIAS, SHAKIRA, WHITNEY HOUSTON, U2, SNOOP DOGG, WIZ KHALIFA, STEVE AOKI, and TYLA YAWEH.

GARIBAY said, “I’ve been researching, developing and leading teams for 20+ years at the highest performance level in the music industry. I’ve been fortunate enough to work with and learn from some of the most successful artists, startups, accelerators, family offices, venture capitalists, boardroom and corporate leaders from around the world. This has given me a wide range of insights and a nonlinear way of seeing the world, which culminated in the development of a practice I call orthogonal and lateral thinking.”

More on THE GARIBAY CENTER here.

