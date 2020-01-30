-
Dave Matthews Children's Book To Be Published
DISNEY PUBLISHING WORLDWIDE has acquired "IF WE WERE GIANTS," a new book written by GRAMMY-AWARD winning musician, environmentalist and humanitarian DAVE MATTHEWS, in collaboration with children’s book author CLETE BARRETT SMITH.
The novel for middle grade readers tells an poignant fantasy tale about a girl who must confront her past mistakes before she can save her community from a gigantic threat. IF WE WERE GIANTS will be published in SPRING 2020 and was acquired by DISNEY-HYPERION Editor-at-Large STEPHANIE OWENS LURIE.
