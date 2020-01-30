Nothing New

No new station sale transactions were filed with the FCC THURSDAY morning (1/30).

One STA filing made it to the FCC's database, with NORTHWEST ROCK N ROLL PRESERVATION SOCIETY requesting an STA to operate K266BM/OLYMPIA, WA with its previously licensed antenna at 10 watts while its directional antenna awaits repair and an audio line from its primary station.

And GULF SOUTH COMMUNICATIONS, LLC has closed on the sale of News-Talk WHSY-A-W290DQ/HATTIESBURG, MS to SUNBELT BROADCASTING CORPORATION for payment of outstanding FCC regulatory fees plus $12,000.

