Sedano

JORGE SEDANO is moving back to the daytime lineup at ESPN Sports KSPN-A (ESPN LA 710AM)/LOS ANGELES, the host announced in a tweet on WEDNESDAY (1/29).

SEDANO, who recently signed a contract extension with the network, said that he will be moving from the evening slot, often preempted by LAKERS basketball play-by-play, to 10a-noon (PT), beginning MONDAY (2/3). SEDANO, also one of ESPN television's NBA sideline reporters, has hosted in several different time slots since moving from ESPN RADIO's national lineup to LOS ANGELES in 2016, first co-hosting mornings with KEYSHAWN JOHNSON and LZ GRANDERSON, then to afternoons in 2018, shifting to evenings last AUGUST.

He joined ESPN in 2013 after stints at FOX SPORTS RADIO and WQAM-A, WAXY-A (790 THE TICKET), WFOR-TV (CBS 4), WAFN-A, WIOD-A-WINZ-A, and SUN SPORTS/MIAMI and moved from MIAMI to LOS ANGELES to host on KSPN in 2016; he also fills in on occasion for DAN LE BATARD on ESPN RADIO.

