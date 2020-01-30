Jenn Hays

ALPHA MEDIA Country KUPL (98.7 THE BULL)/PORTLAND, OR is adding a new weekend show, “The She Shed,” hosted by JENN HAYS of the stations’s “TONY, JAKE & JENN” morning show. The two-hour program is part of the station’s effort to support more airplay for female Country artists. That effort also includes “adding more ladies in the music mix every hour,” according to a company press release.

“The She Shed” will feature a mix of music ranging from relative newcomers GABBY BARRETT and ASHLEY MCBRYE, to superstars like CARRIE UNDERWOOD and MIRANDA LAMBERT, to veterans such as SHANIA TWAIN, REBA MCENTIRE and MARTINA MCBRIDE.

“We’re proud to lead the charge in the Great NORTHWEST to highlight more girl power in our music mix and in this one of a kind weekend show,” said ALPHA MEDIA Country Format Captain and KUPL Content Director MOJOE ROBERTS.

Added HAYS, “Country music is rich with female influence and talent - past and present. I’m honored to be hosting a show that celebrates the women in Country and allows them to tell their stories."

