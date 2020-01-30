Settle Rate Dispute

BMI (BROADCAST MUSIC INC.) and the RMLC (RADIO MUSIC LICENSE COMMITTEE) have reached an agreement in principle to settle their ongoing rate dispute, entering into a new multi-year deal covering the 2017-2021 period. The new license carries a rate that, "reflects the strength of BMI’s repertoire and its share of radio spins, which is higher than any other performing rights organization."

BMI Pres./CEO MIKE O’NEILL stated, “We’re pleased to reach an agreement with the RMLC that reflects a much more appropriate value for our affiliates’ music. While litigation is sometimes a necessary step, our preference is always to work out an amicable solution with our licensing partners while continually keeping the best interests of our songwriters top of mind. BMI looks forward to working with the RMLC to improve transparency in the marketplace and enhance the flow of information between our two organizations.”

RMLC Chair ED ATSINGER said, “We are happy that our impasse with BMI has reached an amicable conclusion. The radio industry believes strongly that songwriters should be compensated fairly, and with BMI’s support, we hope that this deal will assist others in the music licensing community in determining fair rates for everyone on both sides.”

In addition to the new agreed-upon rate, which is retroactive to 2017, the RMLC has agreed to a one-time payment to BMI for litigation fees. The new agreement also clarifies and preserves the platforms that are covered by the scope of the license and associated revenue, including over-the-air broadcasts, as well as the stations’ simulcast streaming, podcasts and HD radio.

