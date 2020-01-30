Cantu

Independent music and entertainment content company ANTHEM ENTERTAINMENT has named JOHN CANTU as Manager/Corporate Marketing. CANTU joins the team after working as Marketing Director at RISER HOUSE ENTERTAINMENT, and will focus on corporate marketing, sponsorships and branding for ANTHEM’s global talent.

“JOHN is an energetic and results-oriented executive whose passion for music is infectious. I look forward to working with JOHN to drive opportunities for our clients, our artists and our brands," said ANTHEM ENTERTAINMENT CEO HELEN MURPHY.

« see more Net News