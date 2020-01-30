Grant and Danny

ENTERCOM Sports WJFK (106.7 THE FAN)/WASHINGTON 10a-2p (ET) hosts GRANT PAULSEN and DANNY ROUHIER are adding a simulcast of the noon-2p hours on sister Sports WRNL-A-W286DJ (910 THE FAN)/RICHMOND, starting MONDAY. Local afternoon host WES MCELROY moves up an hour from 3-7p to 2-6p, and FOX SPORTS RADIO's COLIN COWHERD moves from airing live noon-3p to tape delay 6-9p. The station will cut FSR's "THE ODD COUPLE WITH CHRIS BROUSSARD AND ROB PARKER" back from 7-10p to 9-10p weeknights. RICHMOND's FAN also simulcasts the D.C. station's "THE SPORTS JUNKIES" morning show.

“I’m excited to welcome GRANT and DANNY to the CAPITAL CITY,” said ENTERCOM VIRGINIA SVP/Market Manager BENNETT ZIER. “They are a welcomed addition as we continue serving RICHMOND and the surrounding markets with premier sports content and coverage of local and regional teams.”

