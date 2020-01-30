Staff Changes

Three FCC staffers are getting new jobs in the Commission's Office of Economics and Analytics. Auctions Division Chief MARGARET WIENER is moving to Associate Chief of the OEA, while longtime FCC staffer EVAN KWEREL has been named Senior Economic Advisor to the OEA Chief and OEA Acting Special Counsel JONATHAN CAMPBELL is being named Chief of the Auctions Division.

Chairman AJIT PAI said, “MARGY and EVAN’s combined 55 years of experience, expertise, and leadership at the Commission make them outstanding additions to OEA’s front office. And JONATHAN’s spectrum policy and licensing expertise will be invaluable as the Auctions Division continues its important work addressing various Commission priorities. I appreciate their eagerness to take on new challenges.”

