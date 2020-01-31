Bert Weiss - The Bert Show

THE BERT SHOW is the catalyst for a new GEORGIA State Bill, SB 327 – known as the “CHARLOTTE’S LAW” bill – sponsored by Senators ZAHRA KARINSHAK (D-DULUTH) and 14 other Senators in response to unfair breast pumping practices for working mothers. See the full list of Senators who are sponsoring the bill HERE.

It all started when GEORGIA teacher and BERT SHOW listener CAITLIN [last name withheld for privacy] reached out to THE BERT SHOW in need of help. Listen the the audio clip and more HERE.

Under this bill, businesses must allow mothers who breast pump on a break to pump during the work day, as well as mandating that mothers be provided a room other than a bathroom in which to pump. The bill also addresses that employers are not allowed to discriminate against or retaliate against employees who breast pump. The bill was introduced to the Senate on 1/29. Watch the video HERE.

For more information you can reach out to THE BERT SHOW Director TOMMY OWEN tommy@thebertshow.com

