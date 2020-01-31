Kal Rudman

It's the end of an era, "tip sheet" pioneer KAL RUDMAN has officially called it a day as the founder/publisher of the FRIDAY MORNING QUARTERBACK (FMQB) has retired the title and sold off its assets to DEANE MEDIA SOLUTIONS.

During its over five decades long run, the Cherry Hill, NJ based FMQB was a vital link between the radio and records communities, providing guidance to pop music programmers.

FRIDAY MORNING QUARTERBACK — its name was a play on the phrase “MONDAY MORNING QUARTERBACK” — was founded in 1968 by the PHILADELPHIA native, a one-time medical school student, school teacher and disc jockey (whose on-air handle was “THE ROUND MOUND OF SOUND”), and his wife of 61 years, LUCILLE, as a mimeographed-and-stapled journal for Top 40 programmers. FMQB became an indispensable music industry resource crucial to the careers of established stars, along with a litany of previously unknown artists. The list of performers who were beneficiaries of KAL's ability to pick hit songs (“GO-RILLAS” in his terminology) reflected 20th Century pop culture. The sheet's front page was printed in crimson to thwart those who would avoid subscription fees by photocopying it, and became as legendary as his prognostications.

FMQB expanded to two publications, adding a tip sheet for rock programmers along the way to help lead the charge at the AOR format.

NATIONAL RADIO HALL OF FAME programmer and morning host deluxe at ENTERCOM Classic Hits WCBS-F/NEW YORK's SCOTT SHANNON called RUDMAN “a giant” and “a visionary who had a tremendous impact on music and radio.”

PHILADELPHIA INTERNATIONAL RECORDS executive KENNY GAMBLE noted “his gift was being able to instinctively identify good music. He was one of the people I used to come to all the time and ask what he thinks about a record. He really does have ‘golden ears.’”

There was only one way to expand on the tip sheet and radio successes and that was television. KAL established a national television presence during the 1980s as a regular contributor to both NBC-TV’s THE TODAY SHOW and the nationally syndicated MERV GRIFFIN SHOW. On both, the man known as “THE MAN WITH THE GOLDEN EARS” would let America know which artists and songs to be on the lookout for.

For the past twenty years RUDMAN has devoted much of his time and resources to a variety of philanthropic endeavors, and while he has stepped away from FMQB, he is not leaving his first love, radio. Last year, he teamed with an area doctor and debuted INSIDE MEDICINE, a weekly program that runs on two of the BEASLEY/PHILADELPHIA cluster stations.

Said RUDMAN, “I am retiring from the music industry, but not the radio business.” “For a long time, I have focused much of my philanthropic efforts in the medical world, and now I am merging that with radio. For over 50 years, I have been the specialist in predicting countless hits for numerous artists, and I’ve received unique recognition by the music industry as not only a tastemaker but a star maker. However, times have changed drastically, along with the industry, and it was time to return to my original passion, medicine."

