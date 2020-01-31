New Name

THE MUSIC SALES GROUP, an independent music publishing company, has re-branded itself as WISE MUSIC GROUP. The name-change, effective from MONDAY, FEBRUARY 3rd is also reflected in the various international office titles.

WISE MUSIC GROUP Chairman ROBERT WISE says, “With historic roots in print publishing, we have recently refocused on expanding our already substantial portfolio of copyrights across all styles of music. We work hard to maximize the value of those copyrights while promoting the talents of our impressive roster of contemporary composers. Our new name reflects both the continuity of our business approach and the fact that ours is a family business with two generations of the WISE family well established and guiding our future progress.”

The group will continue to operate a global network of publishing houses, imprints, record labels, digital music education companies, a book publisher, and a live concert & theatrical production company.

