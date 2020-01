John Stewart (Photo: LinkedIn)

Former ALPHA MEDIA/CANTON, OH OM/PD JOHN STEWART resurfaces on crosstown RUBBER CITY RADIO Classic Rick WONE for middays.

STEWART shared on LINKEDIN, "New Gig Alert! Thank you to the RUBBER CITY RADIO GROUP for bringing me back to the industry I love. Join me MONDAY thru FRIDAY 10-2 & SATURDAY between 2 & 7p on 97.5."

« see more Net News