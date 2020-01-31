Crank It To Hank

NRG MEDIA Top 40 KPTY-A-K297BS (107.3 THE PARTY)/WATERLOO, IA has flipped to Classic Country as 107.3 HANK FM.

OM JEFF WINFIELD said, “Country music is about great stories. In addition to playing Classic County on HANK we will go behind the music and share those stories with our listeners. We’ll have features like 'HANK’s Music Vault,' 'Stories Made the Music,' 'HANK Artist Spotlight' and 'Rewind County.' We want our listeners to CRANK IT TO HANK.”

Pres./CEO MARY QUASS said, “My roots in radio are with Classic Country. I am thrilled to make this format switch. I know HANK FM will fill the void for listeners who want to hear the Country artists and songs that made Country music great.”

