Florida Georgia Line (Photo: John Shearer)

FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE and its managers, BIG LOUD’s SETH ENGLAND and KEVIN “CHIEF” ZARUK, have amicably parted ways after nine years together.

FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE's BRIAN KELLEY (BK) and TYLER HUBBARD (T-HUBB) first signed with BIG LOUD’s publishing arm in 2011, and quickly shot to stardom the following year on the roster of REPUBLIC NASHVILLE (now BMLG RECORDS) with debut single “Cruise.” They launched their own publishing company, TREE VIBEZ MUSIC, in 2015.

"It has been an incredible journey with our BIG LOUD family and we are so thankful for the last nine years,” said HUBBARD and KELLEY in a joint statement. “Together we’ve grown more than we could have ever imagined due to what we all bring to the table. As we continue to evolve, so do our needs and our team. Although bittersweet, we and BIG LOUD are excited to support and encourage each other as we enter the next chapter of our careers, and welcome a new family into our world with open arms. We will continue to dream big and push ourselves to be the best we can be in all facets of life. We are just getting started."

“We can’t say enough how much love we have for both BK and T-HUBB,” said BIG LOUD partners ENGLAND, ZARUK, CRAIG WISEMAN and JOEY MOI in a joint statement. “We have achieved more in nine years than any of us could have ever dreamed. We’re really proud of almost a decade full of record-breaking success with the two young kids we met in 2011. Today we find a safe place to unwind our business relationship in order to preserve the lifelong friendships and memories we have made together. Good luck to BK and T-HUBB in their future endeavors. BIG LOUD Proud.”

