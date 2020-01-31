Los Angeles Get Together

YAMANAIR CREATIVE and BENZTOWN held their first annual Talent Appreciation Event in LOS ANGELES this week as they hosted their key writers, producers and voice talent for a two-day celebration at BENZTOWN's U.S. headquarters and studios in L.A.

YAMANAIR CREATIVE, which provides creative solutions to over 4,000 radio stations across the country and BENZTOWN, a global leader in radio imaging, voiceover, programming and jingles, have been partners since 2018.

“These are the gifted people whose magic and dedication fuel our operation every day,” said YAMANAIR CREATIVE CEO YAMAN COSKUN, whose parent company is COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS.

BENZTOWN Pres. DAVE "CHACHI" DENES said, “It was humbling to be surrounded by so much talent all in one place."

