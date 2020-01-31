WSIX

ALL ACCESS erroneously reported yesterday (1/30) that iHEARTMEDIA Country WKSF (99.9 KISS COUNTRY)/ASHEVILLE morning host EDDIE FOXX is now voice tracking afternoons at sister Country station WSIX/NASHVILLE. In fact, FOXX is one of several iHEART personalities who have been temporarily helping fill the daypart until decisions are made about future plans. Those plans will be announced once they are confirmed.

ALL ACCESS regrets the error.

« back to Net News