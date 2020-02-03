Kilcoyne (Photo: KTVI)

Two weeks after exiting MARKEL MEDIA Sports KFNS-A (590 THE FAN)/ST. LOUIS (NET NEWS 1/17), MARTIN KILCOYNE has returned to crosstown CH HOLDINGS News-Talk KTRS-A as a correspondent making appearances on various shows, according to the ST. LOUIS POST-DISPATCH's DAN CAESAR.

KILCOYNE, who also continues as Sports Director at crosstown FOX affiliate KTVI-TV (FOX 2), left his KTRS midday show, which he launched in 2012 after a stint at KFNS and, prior to that, at the former SIMMONS Sports KSLG-A (TEAM 1380), to return to KFNS three years ago and exited THE FAN in a contract dispute amid conflicts with THE FAN's GM JOHN HADLEY, who has since been reassigned to a financial position.

