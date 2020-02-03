-
WKJA/Brunswick-Akron, OH Returning As 'Heartfelt Radio'
February 3, 2020 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
CHRISTIAN HEALTHCARE MINISTRIES, INC. is returning Religion WKJA/BRUNSWICK-AKRON, OH to the air on VALENTINE'S DAY (2/14) as "HEARTFELT RADIO." The station, headed by Station Manager MARK CHANNON, has been silent since the company purchased it from PENFOLD COMMUNICATIONS, INC for $600,000 last year.
The lineup will include "MORNINGS WITH MARK" with MARK ZIMMERMAN in the 5:30-9a (ET) weekday slot, including a daily "Ask the Pastor" Bible question feature and FOX affiliate WJW-TV (FOX 8)/CLEVELAND meteorologist ANDRE BERNIER on hand for weather forecasts. CHIP RICHTER will host a children's show SATURDAY mornings.
-