WKJA

CHRISTIAN HEALTHCARE MINISTRIES, INC. is returning Religion WKJA/BRUNSWICK-AKRON, OH to the air on VALENTINE'S DAY (2/14) as "HEARTFELT RADIO." The station, headed by Station Manager MARK CHANNON, has been silent since the company purchased it from PENFOLD COMMUNICATIONS, INC for $600,000 last year.

The lineup will include "MORNINGS WITH MARK" with MARK ZIMMERMAN in the 5:30-9a (ET) weekday slot, including a daily "Ask the Pastor" Bible question feature and FOX affiliate WJW-TV (FOX 8)/CLEVELAND meteorologist ANDRE BERNIER on hand for weather forecasts. CHIP RICHTER will host a children's show SATURDAY mornings.

