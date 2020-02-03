Kobe (photo: Debby Wong - Shutterstock)

An emotional evening on FRIDAY (1/31) at STAPLES CENTER as THE LAKERS and BOYZ II MEN, WIZ KHALIFA, CHARLIE PUTH, USHER all paid tribute to KOBE BRYANT, his daughter GIANNA and the others who perished in the tragic helicopter crash in CALABASAS on JANUARY 26th.

It was the LAKERS' first game since the accident and they played the PORTLAND TRAILBLAZERS, losing 127-119.

BOYZ II MEN sang the "National Anthem," USHER sang "Amazing Grace," to a stirring video depicting how NBA player and athletes as well as fans were paying tribute to KOBE. At halftime, WIZ WHALIFA & CHARLIE PUTH performed their 2015 hit “See You Again,” which was written to honor the late actor PAUL WALKER.

Here is USHER's performance:

