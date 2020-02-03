-
'Law Enforcement Today' Joins Talk Media Network
LAW ENFORCEMENT TODAY has a new syndicator, as the weekly show, hosted by JOHN JAY WILEY, moves from GENESIS COMMUNICATIONS NETWORK to TALK MEDIA NETWORK for distribution and representation.
Reach WILEY at jay@lawenforcementtoday.com or TALK MEDIA NETWORK's JOSH LENG at joshleng@talkmedianetwork.com and find out more at https://talkmedianetwork.com/law-enforcement-today-with-jay-wiley/.
