Two Wins On One Day

Perhaps it was a good omen that CUMULUS Classic Rock KCFX (101 THE FOX)/KANSAS CITY preceded yesterday's SUPER BOWL game broadcast with a replay of the KANSAS CITY CHIEFS' last SUPER BOWL victory, the original 1969 SUPER BOWL IV victory over MINNESOTA on SUNDAY morning at 10a (CT) before the CHIEFS defeated SAN FRANCISCO last night. THE FOX's broadcast of this year's CHIEFS championship with play-by-play voice MITCH HOLTHUS marked the end of THE FOX's 30 year run as the team's flagship before the CHIEFS move to crosstown ENTERCOM Country WDAF (106.5 THE WOLF) for next season.

THE FOX PD DAN MCCLINTOCK said, “This is a special moment for 101 THE FOX to broadcast SUPER BOWL 54. No better way to celebrate than to re-broadcast the CHIEFS' SUPER BOWL IV win as a gift to CHIEFS Kingdom from 101 the FOX!”

CHIEFS RADIO NETWORK Executive Producer DAN ISRAEL said, "The very root of the AFC can be found in LEN DAWSON’s CHIEFS of the Sixties. And one of the pinnacles of this great franchise was 1969’s SUPER BOWL IV victory. The ability to experience the two most significant moments in CHIEFS history in the same day is the perfect tailgate soundtrack for this year’s SUPER BOWL!"

HOLTHUS said, "For those of us who experienced SUPER BOWL IV live, we were glued to the game. We identified with the underdog CHIEFS. MIKE GARRETT's iconic trap play for a touchdown is a must for every CHIEFS fan."

