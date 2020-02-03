New Brand

LBI MEDIA, INC. has rebranded itself as ESTRELLA MEDIA, adopting the name it has bene using for its television network ESTRELLA TV.

“The rebranding of our company to ESTRELLA MEDIA reflects the new journey we embarked on in 2019 and captures our commitment to the audiences we reach and the communities we serve every day,” said CEO PETER MARKHAM. “Our new name, logo and mission speak to our company today and for the future, while aligning our television, radio and digital platforms under a single overarching brand. It also reflects the significant role Hispanics play in American culture and how we as a company can connect and inspire everyone we touch.



“We are strategically investing in our operations by delivering relevant content, that is professionally executed and customized for the digital world. This includes the recent launch of our new morning show EN LA MAÑANA, the debut of a late-night show CAYÓ LA NOCHE this evening, and the continued investment in our employee team. We believe our future is very promising and the opportunity in front of us is significant. We look forward to working with all of our stakeholders as true partners as we write the next chapter in our company’s history.”

