"The Doctor" Jerry Boulding

ALL ACCESS Urban/UAC Editor SAM WEAVER kicks off our second annual BLACK HISTORY MONTH tribute to our late colleague and friend, “THE DOCTOR,” JERRY BOULDING.

WEAVER said, "JERRY loved to share his knowledge on Black history. THE DOCTOR lived, programmed, and wrote during interesting times in America. BOULDING was always quick to point out the story behind the story on events from the past.

For BLACK HISTORY MONTH in 2006 he wrote a four part series called "A Century Of Soul." You can read Part 1 here.

