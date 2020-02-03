Debuts

LEMONADA MEDIA and WESTWOOD ONE PODCAST NETWORK's previously-announced (NET NEWS 11/26/19) podcast hosted by DALLAS COWBOYS defensive lineman MICHAEL BENNETT and his wife PELE BENNETT has debuted, as the weekly seasonal "MOUTHPEACE WITH MICHAEL & PELE BENNETT" posted its first episode FRIDAY (1/31).

The debut, timed for FEBRUARY's BLACK HISTORY MONTH, included a discussion of the BENNETTS' personal lives, and the second episode, due FRIDAY (2/7), features guests DAWAN LANDRY and DOMINIQUE LEE-FONG. New episodes will post on FRIDAYS.

