-
Michael And Pele Bennett's Podcast Makes Its Debut
February 3, 2020 at 7:23 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
LEMONADA MEDIA and WESTWOOD ONE PODCAST NETWORK's previously-announced (NET NEWS 11/26/19) podcast hosted by DALLAS COWBOYS defensive lineman MICHAEL BENNETT and his wife PELE BENNETT has debuted, as the weekly seasonal "MOUTHPEACE WITH MICHAEL & PELE BENNETT" posted its first episode FRIDAY (1/31).
The debut, timed for FEBRUARY's BLACK HISTORY MONTH, included a discussion of the BENNETTS' personal lives, and the second episode, due FRIDAY (2/7), features guests DAWAN LANDRY and DOMINIQUE LEE-FONG. New episodes will post on FRIDAYS.
-