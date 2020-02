Bill and Wendy

Former TRIBUNE (now NEXSTAR) News-Talk WGN-A/CHICAGO midday hosts WENDY SNYDER and BILL LEFF have joined crosstown CUMULUS News-Talk WLS-A/CHICAGO to host a podcast, "THE BILL AND WENDY SHOW."

The duo, formerly heard on the old WLUP (THE LOOP) and WKQX, launched their podcast TODAY (2/3).

