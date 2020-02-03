Andy Gill (Credit: Ivica Drusany/Shutterstock)

ALL ACCESS is sad to report the passing of GANG OF FOUR guitarist ANDY GILL, who died this past SATURDAY (2/1). The post-punk U.K. band formed in LEEDS in 1976 and has released 10 albums. GANG OF FOUR's most recent album, "Happy Now," was released in APRIL 2019.

GANG OF FOUR's JOHN, THOMAS AND TOBIAS posted the following message on the band's website:

"This is so hard for us to write, but our great friend and Supreme Leader has died today.

ANDY’s final tour in NOVEMBER was the only way he was ever really going to bow out; with a Stratocaster around his neck, screaming with feedback and deafening the front row.

His uncompromising artistic vision and commitment to the cause meant that he was still listening to mixes for the upcoming record, whilst planning the next tour from his hospital bed.

But to us, he was our friend - and we’ll remember him for his kindness and generosity, his fearsome intelligence, bad jokes, mad stories and endless cups of Darjeeling tea. He just so happened to be a bit of a genius too.

One of the best to ever do it, his influence on guitar music and the creative process was inspiring for us, as well as everyone who worked alongside him and listened to his music. And his albums and production work speak for themselves. Go give ‘em a spin for him…"

Love you mate.

JOHN, THOMAS and TOBIAS

GANG OF FOUR

