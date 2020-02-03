Kaufman

HUBBARD News-Talk WFTL-A/WEST PALM BEACH 10a-1p (ET) host JOYCE KAUFMAN has cut back from three hours to an hour at noon, with the lineup shifting to accommodate her new schedule. KAUFMAN, who will also be contributing her "JOYCE'S THOUGHT OF THE DAY" commentary to morning and afternoon drive, will be surrounded by the incumbent morning show with JENNIFER ROSS and BILL ADAMS 5:30-10-a; FOX NEWS RADIO's BRIAN KILMEADE 10a-noon; RADIO AMERICA's "THE DANA SHOW" with DANA LOESCH 1-3p, WESTWOOD ONE's BEN SHAPIRO 3-6p, and DAVE RAMSEY 7-10p.

KAUFMAN said, “I am definitely not being pushed out. In fact, I wanted to retire, and the station management said you can’t leave completely. So I am very grateful that they have been so gracious and accommodating.”

“JOYCE KAUFMAN has been an important piece to 850 WFTL for nearly 30 years,” said SVP/Market Manager ELIZABETH HAMMA. “We are happy she remains part of our very exciting new line-up.”

PD PAUL MASON said, “We are thrilled JOYCE is staying, and are very excited about the new programming lineup on 850 WFTL.”

