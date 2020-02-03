On Too Late?

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Classic Hits WUPE-A (WHOOPIE)/PITTSFIELD, MA has been warned in an FCC Notice of Violation that it could face a fine if it doesn't stop remaining on the air past sunset.

The AM station is a daytimer that remains on the air on FM simulcast WUPE-F/NORTH ADAMS, MA and translator K233BU/PITTSFIELD but is supposed to shut down at local sunset; the FCC says the station was monitored as continuing operation on the AM side past local sunset on NOVEMBER 27, 28, 29, 30 and DECEMBER 1, 2019.

