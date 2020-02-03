Landy (Photo: LinkedIn)

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA News-Talk WKXW (NEW JERSEY 101.5)/TRENTON has named JULIE LANDY as VP for Consumer Engagement, heading up the company's TOWNSQUARE ACCELERATE digital sales platform. LANDY who will work with VP/Partnership Sales KRISTIN RODERICK, formerly co-founded NEW YORK-based influencer marketing agency WELLNESS AMPLIFIED and served as VP/Group Account Director at THE INTEGER GROUP and VP/Account Dir. at WUNDERMAN.

“JULIE has a long track record of working across diverse client industries at several NYC advertising agencies, and is a leading voice in the influencer marketing and branded content field,” said NEW JERSEY 101.5 Pres./CRO RON DE CASTRO. “She will be leading the process to develop breakthrough, cross-channel programs that deliver results for our key clients.”

LANDY added, “I'm looking forward to partnering with RON, KRISTIN and the TOWNSQUARE/NEW JERSEY 101.5 sales team to bring TOWNSQUARE’s innovative broadcast and digital capabilities to life, to engage consumers and deliver superior business results for our local customers.”

