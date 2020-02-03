Limbaugh

RUSH LIMBAUGH announced on his show TODAY (2/3) that he has been diagnosed with "advanced lung cancer."

The PREMIERE NETWORKS host, who said the disease was diagnosed after he experienced shortness of breath, added that the cancer treatment will mean that he will have to miss some shows; he will be off this week until THURSDAY. He recently signed a long-term renewal with PREMIERE (NET NEWS 1/6).

LIMBAUGH said, "What led to shortness of breath that I thought might have been asthma or -- you know, I’m 69 -- it could have been my heart. My heart’s in great shape, ticking away fine, squeezing and pumping great. It was not that. It was a pulmonary problem involving malignancy. So I’m gonna be gone the next couple days as we figure out the treatment course of action and have further testing done. But as I said, I’m gonna be here as often as I can.... We’ve got a great bunch of doctors, a great team assembled. We’re at full speed ahead on this, and it’s just now a matter of implementing what we are gonna be told later this week. So I’ll be back here. I hope I’ll be back THURSDAY. If not, it will be as soon as I can -- and know that every day I’m not here, I’ll be thinking about you and missing you."

