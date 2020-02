ACM Awards broadcast nominees named

The ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC (ACM) has revealed the Radio Awards nominees for the "55th ANNUAL ACM AWARDS," set for SUNDAY, APRIL 5th at MGM GRAND GARDEN ARENA in LAS VEGAS. They include triple nominee KUZZ-A-F/BAKERSFIELD, CA; and double nominees WIL/ST. LOUIS; WNSH/NEW YORK; CKRY/CALGARY, AB; WUBE/CINCINNATI; KXKT/OMAHA; AND WUSY/CHATTANOOGA, TN.

Nominees include:

Radio Station Of The Year -- Major Market

• KAJA/SAN ANTONIO

• KFRG/SAN BERNARDINO, CA

• KILT/HOUSTON

• WNSH/NEW YORK

• WSOC/CHARLOTTE

Radio Station Of The Year -- Large Market

• CKRY/CALGARY

• WDSY/PITTSBURGH

• WIRK/WEST PALM BEACH, FL

• WMIL/MILWAUKEE

• WUBE/CINCINNATI

Radio Station Of The Year -- Medium Market

• KATM/STOCKTON, CA

• KUZZ-A-F/BAKERSFIELD

• KXKT/OMAHA

• WQMX/AKRON, OH

• WUSY/CHATTANOOGA

Radio Station Of The Year -- Small Market

• KKNU/EUGENE, OR

• KTHK/IDAHO FALLS, ID

• WBYT/SOUTH BEND, IN

• WPAP/PANAMA CITY, FL

• WYCT/PENSACOLA

National On-Air Personality Of The Year

• BLAIR GARNER, “OFF ERIC” GARNER

The BLAIR GARNER Show

• BOBBY BONES, AMY, LUNCHBOX, EDDIE, MORGAN, RAY

The BOBBY BONES Show

• CHARLIE CHASE, LORIANNE CROOK

The CROOK & CHASE Countdown

• BUZZ BRAINARD

The Music Row Happy Hour

• STORME WARREN, MARY CARLISLE CALLAHAN, THOMAS MASSAD

The STORME WARREN Show

On-Air Personality Of The Year (Major Market)

• BUD and BROADWAY

WIL/ST. LOUIS

• KELLY FORD in the Morning - KELLY FORD

WNSH/NEW YORK

• MASON & REMY

WIL/ST. LOUIS

• The Morning Wolfpack with MATT MCALLISTER

- MATT MCALLISTER, EMILY RAINES, SLOW JOE WALLACE

KKWF/SEATTLE

• The ROB and HOLLY Show

- ROB STONE, HOLLY HUTTON

WYCD/DETROIT

On-Air Personality Of The Year (Large Market)

• LEXI and BANKS

KUBl/SALT LAKE CITY

• MARTY MCFLY

WSM-F/NASHVILLE

• Q Morning Crew with MIKE and JANIE

WQDR/RALEIGH

• ROBYN & ROGER in the Morning

CKRY/CALGARY

• The BIG DAVE Show - BIG DAVE, CHELSIE, STATT, ASHLEY

WUBE/CINCINNATI

On-Air Personality Of The Year (Medium Market)

• Brent Michaels

KUZZ-AM/FM - Bakersfield, CA

• Clay & Company

WYRK-FM - Buffalo, NY

• Kenn McCloud

KUZZ-AM/FM - Bakersfield, CA

• Steve & Gina in the Morning

- Steve Lundy, Gina Melton

KXKT-FM - Omaha, NE

• The Cowboy Kyle Show - Cowboy Kyle

WUSY-FM - Chattanooga, TN

On-Air Personality Of The Year (Small Market)

• Adam & Jen in the Morning

KIOK-FM - Kennewick, WA

• Ben & Arnie - Ben Butler, Arnie Andrews

WCOW-FM - Sparta, WI

• Big Rick In The Morning - "Big" Rick Daniels

WGGC-FM - Bowling Green, KY

• Scotty & Catryna in the Morning

- Scotty Cox, Catryna Craw

KCLR-FM - Columbia, MO

• Steve & Jessica - Steve Waters, Jessica Cash

WFLS-FM - Washington, DC

The second round judging period for the radio awards runs from TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 4th through FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 14th. The Radio Awards will be given out during the annual Radio Winners Reception, which will be held on SATURDAY, APRIL 4th in LAS VEGAS, the day prior to the ACM Awards live telecast.

The "55th ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS" will broadcast live from the MGM GRAND GARDEN ARENA on APRIL 5th beginning at 7p (CT) on CBS-TV.

« see more Net News