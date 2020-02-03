New

FOX NEWS RADIO's latest podcast is a weekly podcast looking at language, specifically the story behind popular buzz words and phrases.

"GETTING SCHOOLED" is hosted by FOX NATION personality ABBY HORNACEK ("PARK'D," "RIDE TO WORK," "AMERICAN ARENAS") and debuts TODAY (2/3) with FOX NEWS CHANNEL Politics Editor and podcast host CHRIS STIREWALT as the guest for a discussion of the term "caucus" and why IOWA is the first state to vote in the primary/caucus season.

« see more Net News