WFYR re-brands

CUMULUS MEDIA has rebranded its Country WFYR/PEORIA as 97.3 RIVER COUNTRY. The station known since 2013 as NASH FM 97.3, is also refocusing its programming “to play today’s best new Country, as well as all-time Country favorites” according to a company press release. The new web site is www.973RiverCountry.com. The new branding kicked off with a text to win promotion running four times each weekday.

The on-air lineup features CUMULUS/WESTWOOD ONE’s “THE TY BENTLI Show” in mornings, followed by local hosts WES from 9-10a, CATHY TAYLOR from 10-11a and 1-2p, DOC WATSON from noon-1p, BISCUIT fro 2-3p and 4-6 and BRIAN from 3-4p.

CUMULUS/PEORIA VP/Market Mgr. JOE COOK said, “We are thrilled to be able to bring a nostalgic brand back to Central ILLINOIS. From top to bottom, a significant amount of time and effort has gone into this decision and we are extremely excited by what 97.3 RIVER COUNTRY will bring to the market.”

Added Assistant OM BRIAN SCOTT, “Any time you get the chance to bring a little bit of history back to Central ILLINOIS, that’s a great thing all around. We believe our listeners will be as excited as we are to welcome back 97.3 RIVER COUNTRY.”

