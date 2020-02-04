Dusty Wells & Kyle Johnson

DAYWIND RECORDS adds Christian music industry veterans, DUSTY WELLS and KYLE JOHNSON, to the label.

DUSTY WELLS will lead a newly-formed artist and label relations team focused on serving the specific needs of creators and helping them grow their ministries.

WELLS commented, “I am absolutely thrilled and excited to come alongside our DAYWIND and NEW DAY artists and labels to help nurture and advance their music, ministries, and lives. Music daily touches my own life and has truly been a healing force in my journey from the time I first heard the message of hope and Jesus in a song. I cannot wait to see what God is getting ready to do through me with this opportunity.”

As Director of Marketing, KYLE JOHNSON will head up the marketing team at DAYWIND and NEW DAY.

JOHNSON stated, “Looking back on my journey, I can only thank God for the many opportunities He has given me in music. I am thrilled to be working more closely with our DAYWIND artists to help get the message of the Gospel out to those in need."

President of DAYWIND MUSIC GROUP ED LEONARD added, “I could not be more excited to have these two consummate professionals and committed Christians join the DAYWIND team. We are committed to nurturing and assisting our artists in every facet of their career, providing them with the resources they need to fulfill the great commission. I am honored to work with a fantastic team and am looking forward to seeing where God takes us.”

