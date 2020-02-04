Acquisition

GEN MEDIA PARTNERS' SUN BROADCAST GROUP has acquired ENVISION NETWORKS for an undisclosed price. ENVISION's co-founders CEO/Pres. DANNO WOLKOFF and COO LAURA ORKIN will join SBG's executive team, with WOLKOFF as Chief Development Officer and ORKIN as VP/Business Operations, both also receiving stock in SBG and remaining based in CLEVELAND. The combined company will retain the SUN BROADCAST GROUP name.

WOLKOFF said, “We are thrilled to bring two highly successful radio companies together to create a new network delivering the best in sales, affiliate relations, programming and services. Working with JASON and JULIO over the past years has been a pleasure and to be able to interact with them and the entire SBG team daily is a true honor.”

“I’m excited to enlarge the boundaries of the business that DANNO and I started from nothing,” added ORKIN. “We grew our network to over 2500 affiliates while reaching many milestones. We have so much more to accomplish as part of the SUN BROADCAST GROUP.”

SBG Pres./Founder JASON BAILEY said, “With the addition of ENVISION NETWORKS, SUN BROADCAST GROUP is now the largest independently owned Radio Sales and Syndication Network in AMERICA. I’m honored to welcome DANNO and LAURA to the SBG family and excited to build upon the success they have achieved these last 17 years. I want to also thank the executive team at GEN MEDIA PARTNERS who helped make this marriage happen. SBG NEW YORK. SBG BOSTON. SBG BOCA. And Now SBG CLEVELAND. #Unstoppable!”

