Rizzo & Jeff Decked Out For Action

This past weekend (2/1) around diner time MacDONALD GARBER BROADCASTING Top 40 WKHQ (106 KHQ)/TRAVERSE CITY, MI wake up studs RIZZO & JEFF IN THE MORNING decided to get a burger, no make it a slice, nope -- CHINESE FOOD it is ... at the GRAND TRAVERSE MALL. While waiting in line hundreds of people ran past them screaming "gun, evacuate and take cover" in what was thought to be an active shooter situation.

Thinking on his feet RIZZO took out his phone and started a FB LIVE to give everyone an up to date account of what was happening in real time. For over an hour they were talking to witnesses, checking on people locked in bathrooms and closets, trying to get people reunited with loved ones and communicating messages between mall employees and family members who were worried after hearing the news.

As of now, the video has been seen over 60,000 times, with nearly 2,000 comments. People from every state even in the UK were watching the stream as it unfolded!

Thankfully nobody was hurt and the situation turned out to be kids, a CO2 gun and some threats, but RIZZO & JEFF were there with their listeners making sure everyone was informed, okay and was able to check on loved ones. They talked about it on their show and took over 40 calls on air YESTERDAY (2/3) where listeners thanked them for their bravery and quick thinking in what could have been a scary situation.

And they did an episode on their exciting meal on their Not So Podcast, too.

