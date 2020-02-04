Jersey Shore Changes

ALL ACCESS hears that there's been a change in the executive chair at the TOWNSQUARE MEDIA/JERSEY SHORE cluster of stations with the arrival of JIM ANTES. ANTES enters the building from BEASLEY/PHILADELPHIA and the GSM position at Rock WMMR.

Market President & Chief Revenue Officer DENNIS LAMME exits after 2+ years at the helm.

The stations in the company's MONMOUTH-OCEAN group are Hot AC WJLK (94.3 THE POINT), AC WOBM-F, Classic Rock WCHR-F (105.7 THE HAWK), Oldies BEACH RADIO (WADB/WOBM-A) and the SHORE SPORTS NETWORK.

