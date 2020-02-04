Cindy Chan

BUDDY SHULA's RADIO ONE BUFFALO, LLC Full Service WECK-A and W275BB (BUFFALO'S VERY OWN)/CHEEKTOWAGA-BUFFALO, NY Owner/Operator BUDDY SHULA welcomes former WGRF Overnight/Evening personality CINDY CHAN to the line-up.

"While other companies are firing great on-air talent here in BUFFALO, and all over the country, making radio just a jukebox, WECK A/F continues to appreciate what live DJ’s bring to our radio culture and community, and we continue to hire,” said SHULA. “As a kid I grew up in BUFFALO listening to CINDY CHAN. I loved her conversational on-air approach and her unique style of communicating, plus she really knows her music, and relates it so well to listeners.”

