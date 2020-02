Top 20 Podcasts

BARRETT SPORTS MEDIA's annual rankings of sports radio shows, stations, PDs, and podcasts have been completed TODAY with the announcement of the Top 20 Original Sports Podcasts of 2019. Last year's winner, BARSTOOL SPORTS' "PARDON MY TAKE," has been dethroned this year by ESPN AUDIO's "30 FOR 30 PODCASTS." ESPN podcasts occupied eight of the top 20 spots.

The top 20:

"30 FOR 30 PODCASTS," ESPN AUDIO "PARDON MY TAKE," BARSTOOL SPORTS "THE BILL SIMMONS PODCAST," THE RINGER "THE PAT MCAFEE SHOW," WESTWOOD ONE PODCAST NETWORK "THE ADAM SCHEFTER PODCAST," ESPN AUDIO "THE WOJ POD," ESPN AUDIO "THE RYEN RUSSILLO PODCAST," THE RINGER "PETER KING PODCAST," NBC SPORTS "THE TONY BRUNO SHOW," TWITCH "THE LOWE POST," ESPN AUDIO "MARTY SMITH'S AMERICA," ESPN AUDIO/LE BATARD AND FRIENDS "THE RIGHT TIME WITH BOMANI JONES," ESPN AUDIO "SPORTS MEDIA WITH RICHARD DEITSCH," THE ATHLETIC "THE JIM ROME PODCAST," CBS SPORTS RADIO "RAPSHEET AND FRIENDS," NFL/WESTWOOD ONE "SPITTIN' CHICLETS," BARSTOOL SPORTS "WINS & LOSSES," FOX SPORTS RADIO "ESPN DAILY," ESPN AUDIO "MOVE THE STICKS WITH DANIEL JEREMIAH & BUCKY BROOKS," NFL "JALEN & JACOBY," ESPN AUDIO

