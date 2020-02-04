Luster

RIVER HOUSE ARTISTS Dir./Creative/A&R ZEBB LUSTER, creator of the YNOT WEDNESDAY Writers Round event in NASHVILLE, is set to launch his podcast MiHWY (pronounced "my highway") this month. The podcast will highlight successful individuals in the industry and their teams while focusing on the road they took to success.

The first guest to appear on the podcast will be newly-signed UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP NASHVILLE artist and star of NBC-TV's "This Is Us," CHRISSY METZ. It will be available on all podcast platforms.

