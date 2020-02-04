New Deal

CONCORD MUSIC PUBLISHING has inked a global publishing agreement with British hip-hop duo KREPT AND KONAN. In DECEMBER 2019, the duo became the first UK rap artist to headline a solo show at O2 ARENA in LONDON.

CONCORD MUSIC PUBLISHING LONDON-based Dir./A&R HARRI DAVIES commented, "KREPT AND KONAN are consistently setting the pace for UK rap. We are delighted they have chosen CONCORD as their global publisher partners and look forward to building on their great success."

CONCORD MUSIC PUBLISHING EVP/Worldwide A&R KIM FRANKIEWICZ added, "We are very excited they decided to sign with us at Concord and besides working with CASYO ("KREPT" JOHNSON) and KARL ("KONAN" WILSON) we are also happy to be working with their strong management team, RIKI BLEAU and KAREN SIBINDI. Exciting times."

KREPT AND KONAN said, "We are really looking forward to working with KIM, HARRI and the whole team at CONCORD on this next part of our journey."

