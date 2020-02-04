Chris Cornell (Tinseltown/Shutterstock.com)

The members of SOUNDGARDEN (KIM THAYIL, MATT CAMERON, and BEN SHEPHERD) have filed a legal response to a lawsuit filed against them last DECEMBER by the late SOUNDGARDEN vocalist CHRIS CORNELL's widow, VICKY CORNELL. (NET NEWS 12/9/19).

That lawsuit claimed the band “shamelessly conspired to wrongfully withhold hundreds of thousands of dollars indisputably owed to CHRIS’ widow and minor children in an unlawful attempt to strong-arm CHRIS’ Estate into turning over certain audio recordings created by CHRIS before he passed away.”

That lawsuit also said that CORNELL made the seven recordings at his personal studio in FLORIDA in 2017 and alleges there was never any explicit agreement that these songs were for SOUNDGARDEN, and that CORNELL was the exclusive owner of them. After CORNELL’s death, the band reached out to VICKY, who agreed to share the unreleased recordings with SOUNDGARDEN as long as they used one of CORNELL’s “trusted producers” and kept her informed about a possible album marketing strategy.

Some of the responses from SOUNDGARDEN's filing claimed:



-VICKY CORNELL has possession of the only existing multi-track recordings of the last SOUNDGARDEN tracks that include CHRIS CORNELL's instrumental parts and vocals. All of the band members jointly worked on these final tracks, VICKY now claims ownership of the final SOUNDGARDEN album.

-VICKY CORNELL’s complaint claims she is owed monies. In fact, all of the band members are also owed monies, but none of the band members nor Plaintiff will be paid until expenses are paid and the partnership shares of earnings can be calculated and distributed.

-The plaintiff lives in NEW YORK. All surviving band members live in the SEATTLE area. It is unclear why the lawsuit was filed in FLORIDA.

-During what SOUNDGARDEN felt were productive and amicable conversations trying to find a way to work with VICKY, the complaint was initiated without notice.

-The complaint alleges that the band members behaved callously at the time of CHRIS CORNELL's death. This is patently false and emotionally abusive.

The full motion from SOUNDGARDEN is available here.

