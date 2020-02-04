Song Suffragettes

NASHVILLE's female singer-songwriter institution SONG SUFFRAGETTES has revealed the lineup for its first-ever international tour, kicking off this APRIL. Artists set to appear on the tour include AMERICAN Country artists KALIE SHORR and CANDI CARPENTER as well as UK artists VIC ALLEN and BELLAH MAE. Additionally, a local singer-songwriter will be selected in each market to perform with the all-female lineup. The tour, promoted by AEG EUROPE, will visit five cities in the U.K., including LONDON.

Tickets go on sale this FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 7th at 4p CT, and can be purchased here.

